Police searching for woman, 20, last seen Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year-old Grand Rapids’ woman is believed to be in danger after she sent a series of messages to family and friends before stopping communication on Sunday.

According to police, Jasmin Cheyenne Brickey was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of Division Avenue and Withey Street in Grand Rapids.

Brickey is 6’1″ about 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3403 or Silent Observer at 6161-774-2345.