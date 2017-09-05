Retort United Poetry needs your help to get to the World Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Retort United just got back from the National Poetry Slam Competition in Denver, placing 44th in their first-ever competition. Now that they're done with nationals, they get to send one lucky member to the World Championship in Washington, but they need help from the community to get there.

Retort United is trying to send Amanda Zerilli, the first women representative from Grand Rapids, to the Individual World Poetry Slam. Tickets to Washington aren't cheap, so they're trying to raise money at their weekly shows so they can send Amanda to the competition.

There will be performances at Stella's Lounge on Monday nights at 8 p.m. They will be selling t-shirts for $30 each to also help pay for Amanda's expenses at the competition.

Can't make it to a show? Donate on their GoFundMe Page to show support.

The Individual World Poetry Slam will be taking place October 12-14.

To stay up to date on their progress, or when they'll be performing at Stella's Lounge, follow them on Facebook.