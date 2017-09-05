How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Ribbon-cutting held at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Posted 5:01 PM, September 5, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held at an $860 million sports complex that is the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.

Elected, business and community leaders got a chance Tuesday to see the 20,000-seat Little Caesars Arena.

The NHL’s Red Wings and NBA’s Pistons will begin their seasons in the coming weeks at the arena.

The Detroit City Council approved $34.5 million in taxpayer-funded bonds for the project. The arena is owned by Detroit’s Downtown Development Authority and will be managed by the Ilitch family’s Olympia Development of Michigan.

Photo from Detroit Red Wings Facebook page

The Ilitch family, which owns the Red Wings, is financing most of the project.

A public tour of the arena is planned for Saturday.

The arena is to anchor a 50-block neighborhood of offices, apartments, restaurants and shops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s