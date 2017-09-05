School year opens with fewer charter schools for first time
LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has six fewer charter schools to start the 2017-2018 school year.
The Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), which is the state charter school association, says there are five new schools this year, but 11 closed due to academic or financial viability, or low enrollment. One of the schools that closed was successful, but merged with another, the Detroit Achievement Academy.
The MAPSA says this is the first year for a net loss of charter schools since they began. This is also the fewest new schools opening for a school year. There will be 294 charter schools operating for 2017-2018.
Schools opening for the first time this year are:
- Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas Academy – Detroit
- Detroit Collegiate High School – Detroit
- Distinctive College Prep – Harper Woods
- Kalamazoo Covenant Academy – Kalamazoo
- Michigan International Prep School – Ovid-Elsie
Schools closed this year are:
- Blanche Kelso Bruce Academy – Detroit
- Ross-Hill Academy – Detroit
- Michigan Technical Academy – Detroit
- Starr Detroit Academy – Detroit
- Woodward Academy – Detroit
- Taylor International Academy – Southfield
- Michigan School for the Arts – Pontiac
- Morey Montessori Public School Academy – Shepherd
- Academy of International Studies – Hamtramck
- Grand Rapids Ellington Academy of Arts and Technology – Grand Rapids