× School year opens with fewer charter schools for first time

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has six fewer charter schools to start the 2017-2018 school year.

The Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), which is the state charter school association, says there are five new schools this year, but 11 closed due to academic or financial viability, or low enrollment. One of the schools that closed was successful, but merged with another, the Detroit Achievement Academy.

The MAPSA says this is the first year for a net loss of charter schools since they began. This is also the fewest new schools opening for a school year. There will be 294 charter schools operating for 2017-2018.

Schools opening for the first time this year are:

Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas Academy – Detroit

Detroit Collegiate High School – Detroit

Distinctive College Prep – Harper Woods

Kalamazoo Covenant Academy – Kalamazoo

Michigan International Prep School – Ovid-Elsie

Schools closed this year are: