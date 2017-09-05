September is Suicide Prevention Month: Warning signs & how you can help

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and while death by suicide is increasing, recently discovered research is helping with prevention.

The research shows that up to 76 percent of people had contact with their primary care physician in the month prior to their suicide instead of meeting with a mental help professional.

Since people most often see their health providers, Spectrum Health is aggressively doing something about it. That's why Spectrum Health works closely with the behavioral specialists on their team, to increase prevention and help save lives.

Dr. Arashdeep Litt and Clinical Program Specialist Jody Sprague talk about the warning signs of suicide, and resources people can access to get help.

Here are some warning signs to watch out for:

  • Talking about wanting to die
  • Looking for a way to kill oneself
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
  • Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Talking about being a burden to others
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
  • Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Withdrawing or feeling isolated
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
  • Displaying extreme mood swings

If someone you know has shown any of these signs, don't just watch from the sidelines.  There are ways you can help prevent a person commuting a suicide attempt:

  • Do not leave the person alone: make sure they are with someone at all times so they don't do anything reckless.
  • Get rid of dangerous objects: Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
  • Tell someone: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).
  • Get Help: Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

There are also many local resources if you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, or is thinking about attempting suicide. A few of them are listed below:

  • Suicide Prevention Lifeline:800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Veterans and Military Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, Option 1
  • Community Mental Health: 800-749-7720
  • Local United Way: 800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Spectrum Health Physician: (616)-362-8362

