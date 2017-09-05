× Woman, 77, seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne, strikes embankment

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The driver of a vehicle that went airborne at the I-196 on ramp near Byron Road told police she was avoiding a vehicle towing a camping trailer before the vehicle hit the curb.

Brenda Lafountain, 53, was traveling east on Byron Road preparing to turn right onto the 55 on ramp to I-196. According to police, Lafountain believed a vehicle towing a camping trailer was also preparing to do the same but when that vehicle instead continued eastbound on Byron Road causing Lafountain to swerve.

The vehicle struck a curb, went airborne and hit an embankment.

Brenda and the front seat passenger Terry Lafountain, 80, sustained injuries and are in stable condition. The back seat passenger Nancy Lafountain, 77, is in serious conditions and police said it is unknown if she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol wasn’t a factor in this incident.