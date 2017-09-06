Bakita and Book Week 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Rockford tries to bounce back at Mona Shores as part of the Sailor Salute, Lowell hosts Pink Arrow X against East Grand Rapids and divisional play starts in the OK and Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conferences.

Here is how the team voted for the Top 10 poll this week:

Bret Bakita

1 Muskegon

2 Lowell

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Mona Shores

5 East Kentwood

6 Rockford

7 Zeeland West

8 Forest Hills Central

9 East Grand Rapids

10 Grand Rapids Christian

Jason Hutton

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Mona Shores

5 Rockford

6 East Kentwood

7 Forest Hills Central

8 Zeeland West

9 Zeeland East

10 West Catholic

Chris Gorski

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Rockford

5 Zeeland East

6 Mona Shores

7 Forest Hills Central

8 East Kentwood

9 West Catholic

10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze 2 You

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Mona Shores

4 East Kentwood

5 Rockford

6 East Grand Rapids

7 Forest Hills Central

8 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9 Byron Center

10 Grand Rapids Christian

Kyle Mills

1 Muskegon

2 Lowell

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Mona Shores

5 East Kentwood

6 Zeeland East

7 Rockford

8 Zeeland West

9 Forest Hills Central

10 West Catholic