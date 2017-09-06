Bakita and Book Week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Rockford tries to bounce back at Mona Shores as part of the Sailor Salute, Lowell hosts Pink Arrow X against East Grand Rapids and divisional play starts in the OK and Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conferences.
Here is how the team voted for the Top 10 poll this week:
Bret Bakita
1 Muskegon
2 Lowell
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Mona Shores
5 East Kentwood
6 Rockford
7 Zeeland West
8 Forest Hills Central
9 East Grand Rapids
10 Grand Rapids Christian
Jason Hutton
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Mona Shores
5 Rockford
6 East Kentwood
7 Forest Hills Central
8 Zeeland West
9 Zeeland East
10 West Catholic
Chris Gorski
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Rockford
5 Zeeland East
6 Mona Shores
7 Forest Hills Central
8 East Kentwood
9 West Catholic
10 Muskegon Catholic Central
Snooze 2 You
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Mona Shores
4 East Kentwood
5 Rockford
6 East Grand Rapids
7 Forest Hills Central
8 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9 Byron Center
10 Grand Rapids Christian
Kyle Mills
1 Muskegon
2 Lowell
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Mona Shores
5 East Kentwood
6 Zeeland East
7 Rockford
8 Zeeland West
9 Forest Hills Central
10 West Catholic