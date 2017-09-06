Concerts and events happening at Soaring Eagle

The kids are getting ready to go back to school, so Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is kicking off their Back to School deals. Families can stay overnight for as little as $139, which includes water park passes and a backpack for each child registered.
For parents that love golfing on the green there are four package deals to take advantage of now through October 31. Each one is a little bit different, but they all include a standard room for two nights and a $20 premium play coupon to use at the casino.
For those looking for events and concerts, here is a list of what's coming to Soaring Eagle:
September 8 & 9- Back To School Weekend
September 15 & 16 - Gnomes & Elves Weekend
September 16- Brews & Tunes
September 22 & 23 -Leap Into Fall Weekend
October 6 & 7- Foreigner
October 14- Ron White
October 21- Keith Sweat with special guest Freddie Jackson
November 10- Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour
November 17- Lee Brice
For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.