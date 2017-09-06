How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Courts offering waiver program for outstanding warrants and tickets in October

Posted 9:39 AM, September 6, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County District Courts are offering a new waiver program next month for anyone with outstanding warrants for parking and traffic tickets and other issues.

The program is for “anyone with outstanding criminal and/or traffic warrants for non-compliance with a court order of fines, fees, court costs and any outstanding traffic and/or parking tickets that have gone into default or suspension.”  The courts say that anyone who makes their payments in full between October 1 and October 31 will not be incarcerated.

Also the courts will waive all court-imposed late fees and/or warrant fees except the $45 License Suspension Reinstatement Fees.

“This waiver program allows individuals with certain warrants and/or outstanding tickets an opportunity to start fresh with reasonable cost, while avoiding jail time and/or additional driver’s license sanctions,” said District Court Judge Williams G. Kelly in a press release.

The courts accept cash, money orders and cashier’s checks, but not personal checks.  People are also advised to not mail in cash.

