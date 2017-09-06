Dr. Bitner discusses Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is Childhood Cancer Month, and childhood cancer is the leading disease cause of death of children and early teens in the United States. The most common form of childhood cancer is leukemia, and treatment consists of chemotherapy, bone marrow biopsies done under sedation, and maintenance steroid injections.

Spectrum Health cares deeply about the children and their families who are diagnosed with cancer with specialized care and research ways to make it better. They also care about the many childhood cancer survivors who might otherwise suffer from the effects of chemo, surgery, and radiation treatments which treat the cancer.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, discusses treatment available at Helen DeVos Children's hospital, and why it's important for menopause specialist like her to walk children through treatment.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.