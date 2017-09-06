Grand Rapids man dies in Newaygo Co. crash

CROTON TWP., Mich. – A Grand Rapids man died Tuesday night in a crash in Newaygo County.

Michigan State Police say that Peter Laarman, 34, was driving west on Croton Road near Pear Avenue when his vehicle left the road and hit a large tree stump.

Laarman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Laarman was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle’s airbags did deploy.

Police say that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, but they are still investigating.