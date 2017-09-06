Grand Rapids man dies in Newaygo Co. crash

CROTON TWP., Mich. – A Grand Rapids man died Tuesday night in a crash in Newaygo County.
Michigan State Police say that Peter Laarman, 34, was driving west on Croton Road near Pear Avenue when his vehicle left the road and hit a large tree stump.
Laarman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Laarman was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle’s airbags did deploy.
Police say that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, but they are still investigating.
43.439219 -85.672584
1 Comment
Raszuana
This is my big brother Peter Laarman “Petey”. Anyone who knew Petey, knew that he had the biggest heart of gold. He would do anything to help anyone, he would honestly give the shirt off his back. He had the most contagious laugh, and never failed to make everyone else laugh right along with him. He really enjoyed music, the outdoors, hunting, and was a very avid fisherman. Being surrounded by family and friends is something he loved, and he was the best big brother and friend anyone could ask for! Petey was engaged, with a baby on the way, due February 1st. He will be dearly missed by so many people.
https://www.gofundme.com/prayersforpetey?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=email&utm_content=body_photo&utm_campaign=upd_n