Missing 2-year-old found in cornfield with his dog at his side

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – A two-year-old boy was found Wednesday in a cornfield after going missing for several hours.

The Eaton County Sheriff says several law enforcement agencies, including helicopter and K-9 units assisted, but the biggest help may have come from the boy’s dog, which never left the boy’s side.

Sheriff Tom Reich says the boy walked away from his home south of Charlotte with the dog. They were found by a National Guard helicopter in a corn field not far from the home.