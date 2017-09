Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- One man, 62, is dead and two others injured after an overnight shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Terrace Street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they arrived on scene to find a 32-year-old man and a 51-year-old man both with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man was discovered unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what led up to this incident and it is an ongoing investigation.