Paws with a Cause accepting donations for people, pets impacted by Hurricane Harvey

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Paws with a Cause is accepting donations to help people and pets impacted in Texas by Hurricane Harvey.

A kickoff event was held Wednesday at Peppino's South in Gaines Township, with 50 donation boxes set up across Kent County.

"It has been incredible," said Dawn Bohan, national breeding coordinator for Paws with a Cause. "Not one business that we reached out to in the greater Grand Rapids area has said no."

Paws with a Cause is accepting donations through September 13th. A list of locations and items that are being accepted can be found at their website.