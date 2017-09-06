× Photo of girl holding dog by the tail prompts investigation at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. – A photo going viral on social media of a Grand Valley State University student holding a dog by its tail has prompted an investigation by GVSU police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The photo started making the rounds on Facebook Tuesday night. The original photo has been taken down from Snapchat.

Grand Valley says that the incident happened off-campus.

Grand Valley issued a statement Wednesday morning saying they are working with those involved.

GV has been working with those involved since the photo came to light. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and GVPD are also involved. — Grand Valley State (@GVSU) September 6, 2017

