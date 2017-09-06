Photo of girl holding dog by the tail prompts investigation at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. – A photo going viral on social media of a Grand Valley State University student holding a dog by its tail has prompted an investigation by GVSU police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The photo started making the rounds on Facebook Tuesday night. The original photo has been taken down from Snapchat.
Grand Valley says that the incident happened off-campus.
Grand Valley issued a statement Wednesday morning saying they are working with those involved.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
3 comments
P
Since on of their classes is VODOO, I’m surprised anyone is shocked by anything that goes on at this third rate school.
P
Come on Fox 17, do you question that GVU has vodoo as one of their classes??? Check it out
steve
This airhead ought to be tossed out of school just because she sheds a bad light on the school’s reputation. But then, she probably got the idea from a history book that showed a photo of Lyndon Johnson picking up his beagle by the ears. Too bad we couldn’t have expelled him as well.