Police: ‘Fake deputy’ calling some Muskegon County residents

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A fake deputy is calling some Muskegon County residents and telling them they have an outstanding warrant. It’s similar to other recent alleged scams in West Michigan.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says the man claims to be a sheriff’s deputy, and tells the person on the other end of the line that they can pay it off by either meeting with him, or by providing personal information over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office says it doesn’t make warrant notifications over the phone, nor does it ask for money or credit card information.

Police advise you to be cautious about providing information over the phone.