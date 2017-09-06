Prayer service held for teen victims of fiery crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A prayer service was held in Kalamazoo in remembrance of five teenagers who died after a fiery car crash.

It was standing-room only Mt Zion Baptist Church, where more than a hundred people gathered to comfort each other and help others grieve.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's department identified the five victims as: Marshawn Williams, 15; Deztanee Cobb, 17; Cortavian Murphy, 16; Jaquar-Ius Hegler, 15; and Elexus Hillsman, 16.

All five teens were in a Dodge Charger traveling at speeds around 100 mph when they crashed into a tree at East Main Street and Docsa in Comstock Township. The car caught fire and all five died upon impact.

Speakers at the church urged other teenagers in attendance to learn from this crash and make safe decisions while driving.