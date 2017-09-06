Say goodbye to chronic back pain with Total Health’s DRX 9000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When suffering from chronic neck or back pain, the pain can effect everything you do. At Total Health Chiropractic, there's a unique program that's non-invasive and doesn't require surgery or injections. They use a machine that hydrates spinal discs called the DRX 9000.

With Total Health's DRX 9000C machine, patients can stop suffering from:

• Chronic Neck/Back Pain

• Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis

• Herniated and Bulging Discs

• Failed Neck and Back Pain

• Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs

• Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special deal for Morning Mix viewers. The first five callers will get a $49 consultation and examination.

The offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid, so call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify.