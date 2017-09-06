How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Say goodbye to chronic back pain with Total Health’s DRX 9000

Posted 11:21 AM, September 6, 2017, by

When suffering from chronic neck or back pain, the pain can effect everything you do.  At Total Health Chiropractic, there's a unique program that's non-invasive and doesn't require surgery or injections. They use a machine that hydrates spinal discs called the DRX 9000.

With Total Health's DRX 9000C machine, patients can stop suffering from:
• Chronic Neck/Back Pain
• Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis
• Herniated and Bulging Discs
• Failed Neck and Back Pain
• Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs
• Failed Neck or Back Surgery

The DRX can get rid of problems such as:

  • Herniated and bulging discs
  • Ruptured discs
  • Degenerated discs
  • Slipped discs
  • Sciatica
  • Shooting pain in arms and legs

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special deal for Morning Mix viewers. The first five callers will get a $49 consultation and examination.

The offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid, so call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s