× Shooting investigation underway in Muskegon neighborhood

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning on Terrace Street in Muskegon.

Officials on the scene tell FOX 17 that they can’t confirm any injuries or fatalities at this time, only that they are still investigating the incident.

Stay with FOX 17 on air and online for the latest updates about this shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.