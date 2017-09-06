State Senate leader: Mandated cut in car insurance rates in Michigan is ‘dead’

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 12:58 AM, September 6, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan legislative leader says any proposal to automatically reduce auto insurance premiums would be “dead” on arrival in the Republican-controlled state Senate.

The pronouncement Wednesday from Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof is a reminder of just how difficult it will be for lawmakers to tackle one of their top priorities before year’s end. Meekhof calls a government-mandated rate rollback “price fixing” and says Republicans should not interfere with private transactions.

Michigan has some of the highest auto premiums in the country, especially in the Detroit area. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others are pushing legislators to act and have floated requiring insurers to cut their rates.

Past attempts to scale back Michigan’s lifetime coverage for people catastrophically injured in crashes have failed.

2 comments

    • Robin

      I think this is absolutely b. s you can’t tell me there is nothing they can do & then they wonder why people drive without it….. Because it’s too damn expensive & a lot of people can not afford it, something absolutely needs to be done!!

