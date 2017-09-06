Support local farms & farmland preservation efforts at ‘Farms Are The Tapas’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From veggies to the meat on the grill, chances are there's a local farmer to thank for that. West Michigan can help support farmers and farmland preservation efforts at the fundraiser, Farms Are The Tapas.

The event will be hosted by the Ottawa County Ag Preservation board, raising money to put towards preserving farmland across Michigan.

Chefs from Butch's Dry Dock, The Farmhouse Deli, the Toasted Pickle, and Ultimate Catering will be preparing multiple tapas dishes will locally grown food.

Along with a tapas dinner, the event will have live music by Olivia Mainville.

Farms for the Tapas will be at Walters Gardens on Tuesday, September 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 each and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.