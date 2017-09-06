How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

‘T-Rex’ sends off Battle Creek girl to first day of school

Posted 12:09 PM, September 6, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek mom may have won the internet for “first day of school pictures.”

Lori Ferrall posted the picture below of her and her daughter Molly, waiting for the bus on Molly’s first day of kindergarten.  She says Molly is a big fan of dinosaurs.

In a subsequent post, Lori says that maybe T-Rex services could be a new business idea.

1 Comment

  • Kris Vogel

    You REALLY should do a clip interviewing Molly! She’s a very special little girl, with a very special personality….I guarantee you’ve never met anyone like her! 🙂

