WMU students walk out of classrooms in support of DACA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of students walked out of their classrooms at Western Michigan University and headed toward the flagpoles in the center of campus. President Trump rescinded the DACA program Tuesday morning and so they staged a walkout.

“We fight for permanent protection and dignity and respect for all of our immigrant community,” said Cosecha Movement Kalamazoo co-founder Eva Alvarez. “To let them know that they are not alone, to let them know that our community members are ready to fight for, to protect them.”

DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — was created in 2012 under the Obama administration to protect immigrants who entered the country illegally as children. The students rallied for less than hour, some of them sharing stories of how the decision impacts them and their families.

“It’s time for people to do more than talk,” said Jen Strebs, co-founder of ProKzoo. “We need to take our hands and our feet and our voices and fight until everyone that deserves, obtains permanent protection dignity and respect.”

Another protest blocked a downtown Kalamazoo intersection, leading to some arrests. The protest moved to Bronson Park, where it continued.