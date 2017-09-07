Blitz Preview Week 3

MUSKEGON, Mich -- It's a night full of great events as Rockford meets Mona Shores in the 2nd Sailor Salute game and East Grand Rapids meets Lowell in the 10th Pink Arrow game.
Rockford and Mona Shores is the game of the week as the Sailors look to add another good win to an already impressive resume, and the Rams look to bounce back from a week 2 loss to Lowell.
The Red Arrows host East Grand Rapids in the Blitz Battle, both teams are unbeaten and Lowell is looking for an 8th straight win in the series.
Other games that will be in the Blitz Friday night include:
Kalamazoo Central at Loy Norrix
Fruitport at Muskegon
Allendale at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Coopersville at Comstock Park
Spring Lake at Sparta
Wyoming Lee vs. NorthPointe Christian at East Grand Rapids
Wyoming at Grand Rapids Christian
South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern
Holland vs. Unity Christian at Jenison
Hamilton at Zeeland East
Holland Christian at Byron Center
Greenville at Cedar Springs
Ottawa Hills at Forest Hills Central
Grandville at Grand Haven
Caledonia at West Ottawa
East Kentwood at Hudsonivlle
Ravenna at North Muskegon
Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic Central
Saranac at Pewamo-Westphalia
Plaiwnell at Vicksburg
The Blitz will have a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis starting at 10:30 p.m..