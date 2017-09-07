Blitz Preview Week 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- It's a night full of great events as Rockford meets Mona Shores in the 2nd Sailor Salute game and East Grand Rapids meets Lowell in the 10th Pink Arrow game.

Rockford and Mona Shores is the game of the week as the Sailors look to add another good win to an already impressive resume, and the Rams look to bounce back from a week 2 loss to Lowell.

The Red Arrows host East Grand Rapids in the Blitz Battle, both teams are unbeaten and Lowell is looking for an 8th straight win in the series.

Other games that will be in the Blitz Friday night include:

Kalamazoo Central at Loy Norrix

Fruitport at Muskegon

Allendale at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Coopersville at Comstock Park

Spring Lake at Sparta

Wyoming Lee vs. NorthPointe Christian at East Grand Rapids

Wyoming at Grand Rapids Christian

South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern

Holland vs. Unity Christian at Jenison

Hamilton at Zeeland East

Holland Christian at Byron Center

Greenville at Cedar Springs

Ottawa Hills at Forest Hills Central

Grandville at Grand Haven

Caledonia at West Ottawa

East Kentwood at Hudsonivlle

Ravenna at North Muskegon

Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic Central

Saranac at Pewamo-Westphalia

Plaiwnell at Vicksburg

The Blitz will have a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis starting at 10:30 p.m..