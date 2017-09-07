Dave Curley performs ahead of Michigan Irish Music Festival
Dave Curley, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and dancer from Corofin, Co. Galway, has been making big waves in the Irish music scene in Ireland, Europe and the USA in the last number of years. After graduating from the University of Limerick’s groundbreaking Irish Music and Dance programme with a 1st class honours, Dave became a creative member of award-winning bands SLIDE and RUNA. He also regularly performs with Grammy Award winner Moya Brennan of Clannad. More recently, Dave has been performing with ‘Instrumental band of the Decade’ The Brock McGuire Band. Dave has also recorded with producer Donal Lunny and Grammy award Winners Ron Block, Jeff Taylor and Buddy Greene. His most recent record, 'A Brand New Day’, marks a new beginning in his musical career and showcases his vocals and writing style which has a contemporary sensibility whilst rooted in tradition.
SLIDE is a high energy quintet described by The Irish Times as “Irish music with attitude”. Their most recent recording, Mendicity, received fantastic reviews and features the ‘striking and contemporary’ vocals of Curley. SLIDE seems to transcend the genre of Irish music and deliver something special to an audience.
RUNA is a Celtic Roots band based in Philadelphia. This group has established themselves as one of the most exciting and invigorating acts to grace the Irish music scene in the USA. Blending Celtic with Folk and Bluegrass music, RUNA has won numerous awards such as 'Best World/Traditional Song’ - Independent Music Awards and the ’Top Group’ and ‘Top Traditional Group’ from the Irish Music Awards.
Ahead of the Michigan Irish Music Festival, he performs Thursday night at 7p.m. at the Loutit Library in Grand Haven.