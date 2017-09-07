How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Dragons top Whitecaps, force game 3

Posted 11:58 PM, September 7, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Dayton starting pitcher Scott Moss tossed 6 shutout innings striking out 5 as the Dragon beat the Whitecaps 2-1 in game 2 of their Eastern Division playoff series forcing a decisive game 3 Friday night at 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Alfred Gutierrez threw 4 1/3 innings allowing just 1 run and striking out 9 but was pulled after throwing 98 pitches.

The Whitecaps bullpen threw 4 2/2 scoreless innings.

The only West Michigan run came in the bottom of the 9th on an rbi ground out form Anthony Pereira.

Tigers top rated prospect Matt Manning will be the Whitecaps starting pitcher in game 3.

