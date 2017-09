× Farmer loses arm in tractor accident

ALPINE TWP, Mich. — A farmer lost his arm after an accident with a tractor Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Peach Ridge Avenue just south of 10 Mile around 4:30 p.m. Kent County Sheriff’s deputies say a 56-year-old man got a piece of his shirt caught in a spinning blade on his tractor, separating his arm at the shoulder.

The man was able to call 911 himself. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he’s in stable condition.