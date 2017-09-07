How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Find cute clothes for any occasion at Lennon and Willow Boutique

Posted 11:15 AM, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:14AM, September 7, 2017

Whether it's something to wear for work, to a wedding, or just a night out during the weekend, Lennon and Willow has lots of cute items that will fit any occasion.

The boutique sells adorable women's clothing, gifts, candles, jewelry, hats, scarves and accessories.

Leigh Ann stopped by their newest location in Grand Rapids to see what they have to offer.

Lennon and Willow is having a grand opening ceremony for their Cherry Street location on Saturday, September 9. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be lots of giveaways, and the first 25 purchasers that spend $50 or more will get a free bag filled with goodies from the shop.

Lennon and Willow has two locations:

  • 953 Cherry Street South East in Grand Rapids
  • 204 West Main Street in Lowell

For more information and to take a look at their merchandise, visit lennonandwillow.com.

