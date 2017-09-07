× Fire chief: oven causes fire at Norton Shores Mr. Scrib’s Pizza

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a pizza restaurant in Norton Shores.

It happened at the Mr. Scrib’s Pizza at 3044 Henry Street around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The Norton Shores fire chief says a pizza oven started to overheat and burned the walls inside the building. The damage was mostly contained to the kitchen and office area, and that everything should be salvageable.

A witness told FOX 17 they were ordering pizza from over the phone when they heard employees of the restaurant screaming about a fire. He was redirected to another Mr. Scrib’s pizza location.

The fire was knocked down around 9:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Nobody was hurt from the fire.