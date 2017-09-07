How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Great savings and items for sale at West Michigan Mom’s Sale on Saturday

Posted 12:02 PM, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:01PM, September 7, 2017

The largest mom-to-mom sale in West Michigan is coming back to DeVos Place on Saturday.

Parents can head down to DeVos Place to shop for items like gently used clothes, toys, baby supplies and even some clothing for adults. They even have hundreds of bigger items like furniture, strollers, and highchairs.

The best part about this sale? Since everything is gently used, it won't cost a fortune to buy, so it's a great opportunity to stock up on items that are usually expensive.

Admission to the sale is free, but they request a $3-$5 donation at the door. The donation will go towards Safe Haven Ministries and Salvation Army.

The West Michigan Mom's Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on vendors and more, visit westmichiganmomssale.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s