Great savings and items for sale at West Michigan Mom’s Sale on Saturday

The largest mom-to-mom sale in West Michigan is coming back to DeVos Place on Saturday.

Parents can head down to DeVos Place to shop for items like gently used clothes, toys, baby supplies and even some clothing for adults. They even have hundreds of bigger items like furniture, strollers, and highchairs.

The best part about this sale? Since everything is gently used, it won't cost a fortune to buy, so it's a great opportunity to stock up on items that are usually expensive.

Admission to the sale is free, but they request a $3-$5 donation at the door. The donation will go towards Safe Haven Ministries and Salvation Army.

The West Michigan Mom's Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on vendors and more, visit westmichiganmomssale.com.