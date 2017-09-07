How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Gryphon Place kicks off Suicide Prevention Month with 5k walk

Posted 9:55 AM, September 7, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The local non-profit Gryphon Place is hoping to raise awareness.

Gryphon Place is kicking off the month with its 4th annual Suicide Prevention Walk. This 5K walk will kick off Sept 9th at 9 AM in Bronson Park and will take walkers throughout downtown Kalamazoo.

Registration for the walk is still open and costs $30. To register or for more information about Gryphon Place, its programs, the Suicide Prevention Walk or other Suicide Prevention Month activities, visit their website at http://www.gryphon.org.

Some warning signs from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center include:
• Talking about death or dying
• Looking for ways to kill themselves
• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
• Talking about being a burden to others
• Increase use of drugs or alcohol
• Displaying extreme mood swings

In need of immediate help or resources?
• Dial 2-1-1 for access to local mental health services and resources
• Call 381-HELP to talk to a crisis worker
• Call 9-1-1 or go to a local emergency room for immediate crisis intervention
• Visit http://www.gryphon.org for resources and suicide prevention tips

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s