Gryphon Place kicks off Suicide Prevention Month with 5k walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The local non-profit Gryphon Place is hoping to raise awareness.

Gryphon Place is kicking off the month with its 4th annual Suicide Prevention Walk. This 5K walk will kick off Sept 9th at 9 AM in Bronson Park and will take walkers throughout downtown Kalamazoo.

Registration for the walk is still open and costs $30. To register or for more information about Gryphon Place, its programs, the Suicide Prevention Walk or other Suicide Prevention Month activities, visit their website at http://www.gryphon.org.

Some warning signs from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center include:

• Talking about death or dying

• Looking for ways to kill themselves

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

• Talking about being a burden to others

• Increase use of drugs or alcohol

• Displaying extreme mood swings

In need of immediate help or resources?

• Dial 2-1-1 for access to local mental health services and resources

• Call 381-HELP to talk to a crisis worker

• Call 9-1-1 or go to a local emergency room for immediate crisis intervention

• Visit http://www.gryphon.org for resources and suicide prevention tips