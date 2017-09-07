GVSU student won’t be charged in ‘dog lifting’ incident

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff says there will not be any charges filed against a Grand Valley State University student shown in a photo lifting her dog by its tail.

A photo surfaced on social media earlier this week of a student holding a dachshund by its tail. The student, Gillian Nemeth, later explained the dog, Diesel, was hers and she did not believe she was injuring Diesel in any way. She apologized to all that were offended and said she was cooperating with GVSU and Ottawa County investigators.

Investigators say the talked with Nemeth and examined Diesel, which was not injured. They say they also consulted with veterinarians about the incident. In the end, they determined there was not a criminal violation.