Honor local veterans at LZ Michigan event

The community is coming together to celebrate, remember, and honor veterans in West Michigan at this year's LZ Michigan event.

"Landing Zone" Michigan will bring a very special monument to Fifth Third Ballpark called "The Wall That Heals," a half replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Anyone can view the monument any time from September 21-24.

The event will include speakers, musical entertainment at two stages, military displays, PBS Kids Expo, Freedom Cruise, Female Veterans Expo, Buddy Boot Camp, and more.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at any SpartanNash location.

LZ Michigan is also looking for at least 200 volunteers to help run this event. To sign up, click here.

For more information, visit lzmichigan.org.