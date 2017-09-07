How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Honor local veterans at LZ Michigan event

Posted 11:41 AM, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:40AM, September 7, 2017

The community is coming together to celebrate, remember, and honor veterans in West Michigan at this year's LZ Michigan event.

"Landing Zone" Michigan will bring a very special monument to Fifth Third Ballpark called "The Wall That Heals," a half replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Anyone can view the monument any time from September 21-24.

The event will include speakers, musical entertainment at two stages, military displays, PBS Kids Expo, Freedom Cruise, Female Veterans Expo, Buddy Boot Camp, and more.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at any SpartanNash location.

LZ Michigan is also looking for at least 200 volunteers to help run this event. To sign up, click here.

For more information, visit lzmichigan.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s