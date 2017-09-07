× Man allegedly leads police on two-county chase in stolen truck

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man who allegedly stole a pickup truck from a Grand Rapids business is behind bars after a police chase from Ionia County into Kent County.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report from Ionia County Central Dispatch that a white pickup truck had been ripped off from a Grand Rapids business Thursday morning. The company that owns the pickup had a GPS tracker inside, pinpointing its location.

Deputies were dispatched to a fuel station Thursday afternoon after someone spotted the truck on Grand River Avenue near M-66 in Orange Township. But deputies say when they tried to pull it over, the truck fled west on Grand River toward Saranac. They laid down stop-sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires, and finally brought the chase to an end on Cascade Road (Grand River Avenue), just into Kent County.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was a 61-year-old man from Muskegon. Police say he was arrested and booked into the Ionia County Jail on charges of ‘Operating While Intoxicated’ and ‘Fleeing and Eluding Police.’ They say charges related to the stolen vehicle itself are being sought through the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect’s name will be released when he is arraigned.