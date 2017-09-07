How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man arrested for gun thefts in Ionia County

Posted 2:18 PM, September 7, 2017

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. – A man has been arrested and several stolen items, including firearms have been recovered in Ionia, Barry and Kent counties.

The Ionia County Sheriff says they’ve been investigating a series of burglaries in Odessa and Sebewa Townships, which are east of Lake Odessa.  Wednesday, detectives from Ionia, Kent County and the Hastings Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Lake Odessa man and recovered stolen items from a home in Caledonia.

Detectives say the man confessed to several burglaries.  Among the items recovered were several firearms, including a shotgun, two rifles, three handguns, ammunition, a GPS unit and high end binoculars.

The Ionia County Sheriff is holding the suspect on charges of Home Invasion, 1st degree and more charges are possible from the Ionia County Sheriff.  He has not yet been arraigned.

