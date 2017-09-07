Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Looking for a way to help people in Houston?

Paws with a Cause in West Michigan is working to help people and dogs affected by the storm. For the next week and a half, people can bring items like blankets, soap, batteries and pet food to dozens of West Michigan locations.

On Wednesday, a kickoff event was held at Peppinos, which is just one of 50 businesses accepting donations on their behalf.

Donations will be accepted until September 13. A full list of items and locations can be found at pawswithacause.org.

2. Kingma’s Market will be holding a grand opening Monday for its second location in Ada.

They’re located at the corner of Fulton Street and Ada Drive.

On Wednesday, employees spent the day stocking shelves and putting the final touches on the store. The owner says it will feature meat, produce, and other Michigan made products.

The new store will create about 40 new jobs in that area.

3. Looks like a lot of people went to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids to take a nap, but it was all for a good cause!

Comfort Research makes seating, so they had their giant bean bag chairs out there for people to snooze on. For each napper they donated $10 to I Understand, a group that supports people who lost a loved one to suicide or mental illness.

The goal was to raise$10,000, and organizers reached it!

4. Chipotle’s highly anticipated queso dip is going national.

The chain said it will begin offering queso in restaurants nationwide next Tuesday.

Chipotle’s CEO said it was the number one requested menu item, but the company didn’t want to use industrial additives. So it developed is own recipe with cheddar cheese, peppers and tomatoes that passed customer tests in 350 restaurants.

The queso will cost $1.25 with a meal or $5.25 as a side order.

5. Kohl’s is opening up Amazon shops in ten of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.

The shops will be about 1,000-square-feet and customers can ask an Amazon employee to install Amazon Echos and other gadgets in their homes.

The Kohl’s deal comes a few months after Sears said it would sell its Kenmore appliances on Amazon’s website.