Officials host briefing on former oil refinery cleanup

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Federal and state officials are preparing to brief the public on the cleanup of a former oil refinery site in Muskegon.

Representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are hosting a session Thursday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Reeths-Puffer Intermediate Cafe.

The Zephyr Oil Refinery operated at the Holton Road site for more than 30 years, producing gasoline and other fuels.

Officials say thousands of gallons were spilled.

The cleanup began in the late 1990s with removal of storage tanks, hazardous liquids and contaminated soil, followed by groundwater treatment.

The next step will involve clearing sediments contaminated with lead and petroleum from wetlands and a fire suppression ditch. Work is scheduled to begin this month.