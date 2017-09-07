How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Ohio State won’t rent speaking venue for white nationalist

Posted 4:30 PM, September 7, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: White nationalist Richard Spencer (C) and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clashed with anti-fascist protesters and police as they attempted to hold a rally in Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has denied a request for a group to rent campus space for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech next month.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the school says there would be “substantial risk to public safety” if it accommodated the request from the National Policy Institute, led by Spencer.

Several other campuses have rejected requests involving Spencer, citing safety concerns and August violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A supporter of Spencer’s is suing Michigan State University over one refused venue rental, alleging a violation of free speech rights.

At Ohio State, Spencer’s group had requested “a lot of security,” noting that his events elsewhere have drawn protesters. The request indicated that Spencer’s personal security detail would work with local police.

