Senate passes $15.3B aid package for Harvey

SUGAR LAND, TX - AUGUST 31: Homes are surrounded by floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on August 31, 2017 in Sugar Land, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a $15.3 billion aid package for victims of Harvey — nearly doubling President Donald Trump’s emergency request and adding a deal between Trump and Democrats to temporarily extend the government’s ability to borrow money to cover its bills.

The 80-17 vote returns the legislation to the House for a vote Friday that would send it to the White House.

The measure would also fund government agencies through Dec. 8, taking the threat of an Oct. 1 government shutdown off the table.

The aid money comes as Harvey recovery efforts are draining federal disaster aid coffers — and as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved late Wednesday to add $7.4 billion in money for rebuilding to Trump’s $7.9 billion Harvey request.

