Zeeland business owner closes shop, heading to Canada amid immigration uncertainty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- A Zeeland business owner suddenly closed shop this week and left a note posted on the front door stating it's in his family's best interest to leave the country. The note led to an outpouring of reaction on social media.

Basel Al Yasin just opened his electronics repair shop, Restoring Electronics, in May. FOX 17 learned he settled down in Zeeland after fleeing war-torn Syria.

​

Rebekah Rhys read part of the Facebook post she wrote in response to Yasin's closure:

"Someone who's escaping terror found their way to Zeeland to make a new life, contribute to the local economy and feel safe. Instead, they ended up feeling anything but."

Rhys works just a few doors down from his shuttered business and says she was surprised to find the shop had closed. The reason for the close was more unsettling for her, though she never met him.

In his note, Yasin said he's leaving the US with his family to head to Canada because of uncertainty over immigration policy. He's concerned a change in policy will force him to leave in the near future.

Rhys told FOX 17, "It's easy to dismiss [immigration issues] when you're looking at a policy, and it feels far away. But when we're talking about real people and real situations with real families and real businesses, somebody who's contributing to the local economy, they're not taking, they're giving... I just think it needs to be shared because a face needs to be put on this issue."

Just down the street, another business called Next Door Photos took Yasin under its wing this past winter after learning of his story.

Taylor Blom said, "Finding shortly that he left Syria in 2011 due to persistent violence that his family was facing and then tried to find a safe passage to somewhere."

Blom said Yasin fled to the US with his two kids and an electrical engineering degree. He entered the country on a business visa and then applied for asylum.

Blom said he learned of Yasin's talent as a traveling cell phone repairman but only making minimum wage. So Blom and his business partners wanted to help the budding entrepreneur.

"From the beginning, we said we want to go into business and partner together. Really because we love you. We want to see you succeed. And if there's any way we help bless you, in any way, we want to do that," Blom explained.

But he said national news kept Yasin on edge.

"A lot of speculation about what the current administration was going to do and how rulings could change and effect really, his legal standing to be here. And how that almost seemingly could be taken away at any moment," Blom said.

He added, "So when we heard the news, we were bummed... bummed for him because he's just been, he wanted his move to the US to be his last one."

Rhys said, "People want to be in our country. I think, if the American dream is so great, it can't be limited by keeping it to ourselves."

She showed us Yasin's thank you note he wrote to her on Facebook. FOX 17 reached out to him but we haven't heard back yet.

In the note on Yasin's front door, he said anyone with merchandise in his possession can pick it up at 126 East Main on that stretch at Next Door Photos.