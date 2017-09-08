FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3

Posted 4:47 PM, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, September 8, 2017

Here’s what is on tap for tonight’s FOX 17 Blitz games:

Game of the Week – Rockford at Mona Shores

Blitz Battle – East Grand Rapids at Lowell

Other games that will be in the Blitz Friday night:

Kalamazoo Central at Loy Norrix
Fruitport at Muskegon
Allendale at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Coopersville at Comstock Park
Spring Lake at Sparta
Wyoming Lee vs. NorthPointe Christian at East Grand Rapids
Wyoming at Grand Rapids Christian
South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern
Holland vs. Unity Christian at Jenison
Hamilton at Zeeland East
Holland Christian at Byron Center
Greenville at Cedar Springs
Ottawa Hills at Forest Hills Central
Grandville at Grand Haven
Caledonia at West Ottawa
East Kentwood at Hudsonivlle
Ravenna at North Muskegon
Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic Central
Saranac at Pewamo-Westphalia
Plaiwnell at Vicksburg

