Gear up for a cause: Addix Gear and the Michael Sadler Foundation

West Michigan team apparel company, Addix, is well known not only for their huge line of sportswear, but for how much they give back to the community. Addix makes everything from football uniforms to zip ups, with all of their apparel designed and made in the United States.

They also care about helping the community through their initiative Addix Cares. Through Addix cares, they raise money for nonprofit organizations like Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, the Michael Sadler Foundation, and the Van Andel Institute Purple Community.

Addix representative Noel Dean and Michael Sadler's mother Karen Adler, stopped by to talk about how Addix is involved in the West Michigan community.

To learn more about Addix's team gear, or their charity program, Addix Cares, visit AddixGear.com or call (616)-987-3364.