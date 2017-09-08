How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Guinness records include long-tailed cat, old bodybuilder

Posted 7:08 AM, September 8, 2017, by

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-tailed cat, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a 5-inch-long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released Thursday.

The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Michigan, named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches (46 centimeters). It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.

A Chinese woman has set the record for world’s longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches (12 centimeters).

An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world’s oldest bodybuilder.

This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.

