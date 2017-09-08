How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Kent Co. holds meeting to address potentially toxic chemicals found in private wells

Posted 11:07 AM, September 8, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  In light of the recent findings of potentially toxic chemicals in private wells in the Belmont area the Kent County Health Department is holding a town hall meeting to address public concern.

The meeting will be on September 12 at  Rockford Fine Arts Auditorium, located at Rockford High School.

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Plainfield Township representatives, Wolverine World Wide and individuals from the health department will be present to answer questions starting at 4:30 p.m.

The official meeting will start at 6 p.m.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s