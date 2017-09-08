× Kent Co. holds meeting to address potentially toxic chemicals found in private wells

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In light of the recent findings of potentially toxic chemicals in private wells in the Belmont area the Kent County Health Department is holding a town hall meeting to address public concern.

The meeting will be on September 12 at Rockford Fine Arts Auditorium, located at Rockford High School.

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Plainfield Township representatives, Wolverine World Wide and individuals from the health department will be present to answer questions starting at 4:30 p.m.

The official meeting will start at 6 p.m.