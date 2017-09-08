Man reported missing from Zeeland Townshp

Posted 5:38 PM, September 8, 2017, by

David Schaner, from Ottawa Co. Sheriff

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies are asking for help in finding a missing Ottawa County man.

David Schaner, 58, was last seen in Zeeland Township in the 1700 block of 92nd Avenue.  He is described as being 5’6″ tall, about 200 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes.  He was last seen Wednesday night at about 11:00 p.m.

David Schaner’s van – from Ottawa Co. Sheriff

He was last driving his 1991 Toyota Previa van with Michigan license plate DPU 6141.  Deputies say that Schaner has some medical conditions, but did not go into further details.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s