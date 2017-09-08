Man reported missing from Zeeland Townshp

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies are asking for help in finding a missing Ottawa County man.

David Schaner, 58, was last seen in Zeeland Township in the 1700 block of 92nd Avenue. He is described as being 5’6″ tall, about 200 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Wednesday night at about 11:00 p.m.

He was last driving his 1991 Toyota Previa van with Michigan license plate DPU 6141. Deputies say that Schaner has some medical conditions, but did not go into further details.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.