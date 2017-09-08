FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Man wanted for murder in Alabama arrested on I-94 after shootout with police

Posted 9:38 PM, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40PM, September 8, 2017

PAW PAW, Mich. – A man wanted for a murder in Alabama was arrested by Michigan State Police Friday after a shootout on I-94.

Police say troopers and a Van Buren County Sheriff deputy pulled a vehicle over on I-94 at about 5:20 p.m. near the 50 mile marker in Lawrence Township.  Police say the vehicle was stopped because it was reported stolen from Alabama.

Shortly after the vehicle stopped, the driver, 23,  got out and started shooting at the officers, according to police.  The trooper and deputy returned fire and the man surrendered after he had fired all the rounds in his handgun.  No one was hit or injured.

After police took the man into custody, they learned he was wanted for a murder in Madison County, Alabama.

The man’s identity has not been released.

