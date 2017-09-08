× Michigan school removes fliers for white nationalist group

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Officials at Eastern Michigan University are removing fliers promoting a white nationalist group that were found posted on several campus buildings.

University spokesman Geoff Larcom tells the Detroit Free Press the fliers violate school policies about such postings. And he says: “The fliers and the hateful, racist causes they promote run completely counter to Eastern’s core values of diversity, inclusiveness and respect.”

They bear the name Identity Evropa, which is known for provoking outrage — and stirring up publicity — by putting up fliers on college campuses. Larcom told the newspaper Thursday that five fliers had been found over the last few days at the Ypsilanti school.

Identity Evropa was among the groups involved in an August rally in Virginia that ended in bloodshed when a car plowed into demonstrators.