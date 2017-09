MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — More rescue dogs from Hurricane Harvey have landed in West Michigan with the help of Operation Harvey Rescue from the Noah Project in Muskegon.

According a Facebook on the organization’s website, the flight came in on Thursday night with a group of dogs that will soon be looking for forever homes.

For more information on the Noah Project visit their website at http://www.noahprojectmuskegon.org.