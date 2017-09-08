The Norsemen of North Muskegon took down the Ravenna Bulldogs, 28-7 Friday night.
North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
North Muskegon Outlasts Hesperia in Double OT
-
Woman arrested in North Carolina for Muskegon murder
-
North Muskegon Pulls Out Double Overtime Win over Heperia
-
-
Loggers down Clippers 6-2
-
Blitz Battle: Coldwater 28, Marshall 7
-
Bike rider struck and killed in Muskegon County
-
Muskegon County deputy captures suspected armed robber
-
Teen serial armed robbery suspects named in Muskegon Co
-
-
Muskegon Cath. Central 43, Orchard View 7
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1