Paying It Forward – Hurricane Relief

The southern United States is going through unprecedented natural disasters, with Hurricane Harvey devastating the Texas and Louisiana coasts and now Hurricane Irma hitting the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

Many of us in West Michigan want to help those affected by these storms. Of course, many of you will contribute to causes like the American Red Cross, or other relief agencies of our choosing.

But many of you like to do more and are looking for creative ways to help out and let the people going through these disasters know that West Michigan cares. If you are paying it forward for Hurricane Relief, like a bake sale, or a can drive, or donating funds from a contest, or something like that, let us know by filling out the form below. We’ll be sharing your stories throughout the fall on FOX 17 News.